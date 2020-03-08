Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,209 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.75% of Methanex worth $21,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 10,530.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 9,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 649.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MEOH shares. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of MEOH opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $60.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.69.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 154.84%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

