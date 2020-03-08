Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 2,342 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $21,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,404,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Iqvia by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,346,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $208,027,000 after buying an additional 712,968 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Iqvia by 2,298.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,607,000 after buying an additional 592,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Iqvia by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,237,000 after buying an additional 559,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its position in Iqvia by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,760,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Iqvia from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra raised Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Iqvia from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.19.

Shares of IQV opened at $136.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $130.77 and a 52 week high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

