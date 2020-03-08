Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $22,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 403,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 961,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 139.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,229.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Deutsche Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.58.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $45.89 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery.

