Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,168 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Ball worth $22,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ball by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 36,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 53,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Ball by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BLL opened at $76.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.16. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. Ball’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLL. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.01.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $984,762.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 439,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,057,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,875. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

