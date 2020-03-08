Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 151,521 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151,521 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Realty Income worth $22,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $142,756,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,967,000 after acquiring an additional 732,888 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,537,000 after acquiring an additional 467,068 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 6,998.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 292,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 288,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Realty Income by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,725,000 after acquiring an additional 181,375 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE O opened at $76.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.22.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on O. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James raised Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

