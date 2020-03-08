Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 50,529 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,530,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 50,529 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $22,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

