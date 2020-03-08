Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $22.62 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,577 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.15% of Celanese worth $22,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Celanese by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $88.07 and a twelve month high of $128.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. ValuEngine lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Celanese from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.71.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

