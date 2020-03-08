167,129 Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 167,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,747,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.28% of Lear at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEA. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lear by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,492,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $342,032,000 after purchasing an additional 872,416 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lear by 323.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 540,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,159,000 after purchasing an additional 412,851 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lear by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,553,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $624,714,000 after purchasing an additional 361,827 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lear by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $492,121,000 after purchasing an additional 359,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lear by 603.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,535,000 after purchasing an additional 324,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.46.

NYSE:LEA opened at $102.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.49. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $159.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.