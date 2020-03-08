Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 92,165 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 92,165 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.17% of Masco worth $23,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Masco in the first quarter worth about $1,280,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Masco by 9.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Masco in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Masco in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Masco by 66.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $42.10 on Friday. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,612.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $3,965,952.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,818,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,139,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.