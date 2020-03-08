Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $23.51 Million Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,067 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $23,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 986.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $38.12 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $37.13 and a twelve month high of $67.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.