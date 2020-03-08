Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $26.73 Million Stock Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,683 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $26,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

JD opened at $42.16 on Friday. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 1.23.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. China Renaissance Securities raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.79.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

