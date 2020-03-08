Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

MUB stock opened at $116.80 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.90 and a 12-month high of $117.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.2151 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

