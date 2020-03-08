Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 351.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $194.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.84. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $184.64 and a 52 week high of $226.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

