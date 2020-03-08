Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $26,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,588,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,870,000 after purchasing an additional 62,929 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 201,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,493,000 after acquiring an additional 85,847 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 170,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average of $59.81. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.14 and a 52 week high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 57.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEG. Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.28.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $96,904.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,627.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,475 shares of company stock valued at $145,241. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.