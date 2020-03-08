Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 279.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.27% of Davita worth $25,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Davita during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Davita in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Davita in the third quarter worth $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Davita by 61.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Davita in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 target price on Davita in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Davita in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Davita in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $81.84 on Friday. Davita Inc has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $621,213.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $1,618,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

