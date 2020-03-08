Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 204,269 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of EOG Resources worth $26,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $53.87 and a one year high of $107.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

