Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Msci worth $26,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Msci by 605.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Msci by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Msci by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Msci by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Msci by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $285.84 on Friday. Msci Inc has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $335.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.68 and a 200 day moving average of $256.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. The business had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total transaction of $787,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,145 shares in the company, valued at $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Msci to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Msci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.78.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

