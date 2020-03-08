115,624 Shares in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 115,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,579,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Lululemon Athletica as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,460,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $637,418,000 after acquiring an additional 26,073 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $114,754,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 407,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,468,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,527 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,952,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $857,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,643 shares of company stock worth $23,203,176 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.20.

LULU opened at $218.55 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $266.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.17.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

