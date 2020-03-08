Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,835 Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine cut Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $64.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.17.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

