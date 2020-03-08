Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $26.16 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,591 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.15% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $26,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $185,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 67,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,477 shares of company stock worth $2,103,689 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

AJG stock opened at $100.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $76.65 and a 52-week high of $109.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.13.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.