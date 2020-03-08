1,895 Shares in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,895 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.44.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. Guidewire Software Inc has a 1-year low of $86.47 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.75, a P/E/G ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $360,221.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,702.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $1,526,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,575 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,303 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

