Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 714,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,390,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,316,000 after acquiring an additional 34,631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $53.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.41. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85.

