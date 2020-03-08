Ieq Capital LLC Invests $207,000 in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 14.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.25 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.