Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 24,738 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,738 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in NetEase were worth $26,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. Nomura increased their target price on NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Macquarie lowered NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays increased their target price on NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.46.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $336.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.89. NetEase Inc has a 1-year low of $209.01 and a 1-year high of $361.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.46 and its 200-day moving average is $301.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.82%.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

