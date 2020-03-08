Ieq Capital LLC Invests $214,000 in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 79,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 273,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,623,000 after buying an additional 92,641 shares during the last quarter. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.68.

NYSE:AZN opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a PE ratio of 89.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca plc has a twelve month low of $36.83 and a twelve month high of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.23.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

