Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 9,953 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,953 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of HP by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of HP by 490.6% in the 4th quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 2,274 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPQ. ValuEngine downgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.27.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,233.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $21.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.36.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

