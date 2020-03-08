Madison Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Boston Partners increased its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,056,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $718,508,000 after buying an additional 46,448 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,744,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $622,218,000 after buying an additional 972,927 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,834,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $596,234,000 after buying an additional 82,767 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,285,030 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $544,901,000 after buying an additional 31,221 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Oracle by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,733,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $515,687,000 after buying an additional 569,392 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $47.37 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $153.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

