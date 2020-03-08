Madison Asset Management LLC Invests $478,000 in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,218,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 87,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,151,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,295.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,453.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,321.72. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $903.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,523.89.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

