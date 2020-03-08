Madison Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $66,156.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,044.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $117.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.09. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

