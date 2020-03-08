Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,762,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $493,862,000 after acquiring an additional 88,848 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 242.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 71,792 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,678,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RLI by 1,085.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 45,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,278,000 after acquiring an additional 37,399 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $133,309.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

RLI opened at $81.88 on Friday. RLI Corp has a 1 year low of $68.67 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.79.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. RLI had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $233.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. RLI’s payout ratio is 35.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

