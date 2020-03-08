3,000 Shares in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 860.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $333.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.03.

Shares of BA stock opened at $262.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.34. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $249.80 and a twelve month high of $427.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

