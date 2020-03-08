Madison Asset Management LLC Invests $657,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $233.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $163.68 and a 52-week high of $249.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.63.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $302,188.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,307.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total value of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,556,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,108 shares of company stock valued at $27,901,159. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

