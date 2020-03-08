Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Align Technology worth $19,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 791.7% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Align Technology by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.92.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $225.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.84 and a 12-month high of $334.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

