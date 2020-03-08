4,624 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

IWF opened at $169.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $143.94 and a 52 week high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

