Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 253,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Fortive were worth $19,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 6,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

FTV stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.18. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.57.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $211,998.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,124.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $129,392.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.