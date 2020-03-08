Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $19.67 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.14% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $19,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,655,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,570,000 after purchasing an additional 160,215 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 952,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 925,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 633,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR stock opened at $100.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.75. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.55 and a 1-year high of $136.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $773,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $1,529,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,360.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,858 shares of company stock worth $2,780,067 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

