Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,856 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.66% of Colliers International Group worth $19,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1,367.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 254.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CIGI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $79.69 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $60.28 and a 12 month high of $92.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $928.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

