Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 84,878 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,327 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 84,878 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Xilinx worth $19,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $246,727,000 after acquiring an additional 815,439 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $335,023,000 after acquiring an additional 504,819 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 117.6% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 552,071 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $52,944,000 after acquiring an additional 298,356 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 992,561 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $97,043,000 after acquiring an additional 279,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,445 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $193,335,000 after acquiring an additional 262,446 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on XLNX. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.42.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.52 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

