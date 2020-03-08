Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 13,658 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,658 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $19,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth $61,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cross Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.29.

APH opened at $92.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $83.78 and a 52 week high of $110.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.07.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

