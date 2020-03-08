Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 31,353 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,353 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $19,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EDU. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EDU opened at $128.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92 and a beta of 1.25. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.65.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Nomura increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

