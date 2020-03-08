Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Shares of LVS opened at $54.86 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.68. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.48%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

