4,664 Shares in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 448,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 7,971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 227,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 56,655 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $27.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $57.69.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

