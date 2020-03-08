Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,493 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $144.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $140.99 and a 1 year high of $170.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.92 and its 200 day moving average is $158.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

