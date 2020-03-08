Chicago Equity Partners LLC Reduces Position in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its position in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Collectors Universe worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in Collectors Universe by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 206,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 171,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLCT stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $30.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 62.72%. The business had revenue of $19.46 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Collectors Universe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Collectors Universe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

