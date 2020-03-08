Chicago Equity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Simulations Plus worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $35.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.58 million, a P/E ratio of 71.36 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $880,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,898,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,735,944.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

