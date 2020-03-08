Chicago Equity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,895 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $77.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average is $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $441,793.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,393 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,483.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,265 shares of company stock worth $20,736,704 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

