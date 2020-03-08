Chicago Equity Partners LLC Takes $273,000 Position in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIG. ValuEngine upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of SIG opened at $21.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.78%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

