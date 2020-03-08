Chicago Equity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 14,235 Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Health Insurance Innovations as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 9.3% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 501,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 42,456 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 312,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 47,045 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 59,008 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 82,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Insurance Innovations alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 90,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,358.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 382,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $11,110,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIIQ shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIIQ opened at $30.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $389.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.97. Health Insurance Innovations Inc has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $40.99.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.99 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 46.13%. Health Insurance Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.