Chicago Equity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Miller Industries worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Miller Industries by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLR opened at $30.74 on Friday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $350.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Miller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

