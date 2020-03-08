Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its position in Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Funko by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 6.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Funko by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Funko alerts:

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $341.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Funko Inc has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $27.89.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $213.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.75 million. Funko had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Funko Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Funko from $9.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Funko from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.